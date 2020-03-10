Albert L. Evans, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Albert L. Evans, age 76, of Greenville, passed away Saturday morning, March 7, 2020 in Avalon Springs Place, Mercer, after a period of declining health.

He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on November 20, 1943 a son of Stanley and Ethyl (Cannon) Evans.

He was a 1961 graduate of Mercer High School and served his country in the United States Army from 1961-1964.

He was a welder by trade and was employed at the former Erie Marine in Erie, Pennsylvania, General Dynamics in Groton, Connecticut and Trinity Industries for over 30 years.

Albert was a member of the United Steelworker’s Association.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing, cookouts, spending time with family and loved dogs, especially German Shepherds.

He is survived by three children, Dora Landeros and her husband, Gabe, of Phoenix, Arizona, Chris Michael Evans of Greenville and Hans Deffner and his wife, Christine, of San Antonio, Texas; two sisters, Rhoda Murchison of Panama City, Florida and Donna Hoffman of Hermitage; a brother, Larry Evans and his wife, Nancy, of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, Jacqui, Samantha and Hansi; a great-granddaughter, Lilly and seven nieces and nephews, John, Renee, Monica, Breaunna, Alexandria, Tiffany and Shania.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Galen Evans; a granddaughter, Olivia Deffner and a niece, Brandi.

As per Albert’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Inurnment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mercer County Agency on Aging, 133 S. Pitt Street, Mercer, PA 16137.