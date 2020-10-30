Albert Henry Oliver, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Albert “Al” Henry Oliver, 90, of North Tower Road, Franklin Township, Fombell passed away peacefully, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Penfield Place in Penfield, New York, where he spent his last few months near his beloved son, Albert.

Born October 25, 1929 in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Albert, Sr. and Alice James Oliver.

Al was married for 67 years to Helen Muntean Oliver who passed away on November 21, 2017.

Al was an avid motorcycle rider for over 70 years logging well over a million miles traveling all around the US and Canada with his friends. He made three trips to Alaska including one above the Arctic Circle. His son, Albert, accompanied him on trips every summer for over 30 years. Later in life Al was seen frequently on his yellow scooter nicknamed “Tweety” often at five in the morning at McDonald’s having breakfast with his crew. When Al wasn’t riding he liked to go north to Canada with his fishing buddies, spending most of the time eating and napping in the boat.

He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Albert and Lynda Oliver, of Penfield, New York; daughter and son-in law, Colleen and Jeff Dunlap, of Prospect; granddaughter, Carrie Gurell and her husband, Rob, of Honeoye Falls, New York; grandson, Michael Oliver and his wife, Siobhan, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and one great-granddaughter, Piper Gurell. Also surviving are his brother, Robert Oliver and his wife, Bettie, of Trenton and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Martha “Dolly” and Joseph Fotia, Norma and David Muntean and Norma Muntean, all of Ellwood City.

He was preceded in death by his four sisters, Marie Muntean, Grace Bartle, Letitia Scott and Eileen DeLisio.

He was greatly loved and will be missed by family and friends.

Private burial will be in St Mark’s Lutheran cemetery in Franklin Township.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Saturday October 31, 2020 at Turner Funeral Home, 6th and Park in Ellwood City.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending must wear facemasks or face coverings and must practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers and donations, or due to Covid-19 concerns, please feel free to convey condolences to the family. C/O Colleen Dunlap, 1248 Whitestown Road, Prospect, PA 16052

