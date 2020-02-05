Albert Henry Abrams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Albert Henry Abrams will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Abrams departed this life Thursday, January 30, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

Albert Henry Abrams was born November 11,1953 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Albert Mundy and Minnie Lee Haston Abrams.

He was a 1971 graduate of Farrell High School and attended Edinboro University.

He was formerly employed as a sales representative with Frito Lay Company retiring after 40 years of service.

He enjoyed grilling, bowling and truly lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and he had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He was a dedicated husband and father who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and caring wife, Terri Hayes Abrams; his children, Deneen Abrams of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jasmine and Jarvis Abrams both Youngstown; his siblings, Clarence (Ernie) Evans of West Virginia, Charles “Ricky” Henry (Lasonia), Patricia E. Harris of Warren, Ohio, Jose Mundy (Shirley) of Sumter, South Carolina, Deborah Harrison (Monty) and Victoryia M. Italiano (Yasir Shlimon Abrahams) of Las Vegas, Nevada; his grandchildren, Donavan Higgins and Samera Abrams; a host of other relatives including his brother-in-law, Delmas Hayes of Youngstown and a host of dear friends.

Al was preceded in death by his parents; his grandmother, Bessie Mundy; his sister, Barbra A. Floyd and his nieces, Monica Lampkins and Jada Harrison.

Friends may call Saturday, February 8 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to services.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Albert H. Abrams