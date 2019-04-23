Albert Ernest Hipkins Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Albert Ernest Hipkins, age 92, died peacefully within his home Saturday evening, April 20, with his beloved wife, Nancy, family and caregiver assistance at his side.

Albert was born and raised in South Pymatuning, a son of the late Ray and Ruby (Bernard) Hipkins.

On August 9, 1947, he married the love of his life, Nancy Hover and have been inseparable for over 70 years.

He was a member of Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage.

Albert worked and repaired farm machinery at Sunny Arners in Orangeville, Ohio prior to his employment at Packard Electric Division of General Motors in Warren, Ohio, from where he retired in 1990.

He was an active member of the Wagon Wheels RV trailer club and loved to travel and camp with his wife and friends after retirement. Albert enjoyed tinkering in the garage and would spend the winter months in Zephyrhills, Florida where he enjoyed the warm weather, doing puzzles and making yard crafts. Albert looked forward to spending time with his family, going for car rides to get ice cream and was always up for a picnic, reunion or gathering of friends. He was extremely proud of his family and his grandchildren were the light of his life. He will be missed by those who called him dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle and friend.

In addition to his loving wife, he leaves behind a son, Larry Hipkins, Leesburg, Florida; a daughter, Patti Lapikas and her husband, Jim, of Sharpsville; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to John, Albert's long time neighbor and companion.

Preceding him in death besides his parents; a sister, Viola (Maxine) Hasenplug and daughter-in-law, Candace (Candy) Bishop Hipkins.

Anyone wishing to express their sympathy may do so by making memorial contributions to Hickory United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice.

The family would also like to thank the staff at Visiting Angels Of Sharon and Golden Caregivers of Sharpsville and offer special thanks to the caregivers for their compassion, friendship and skilled assistance; as well as, Heartland Hospice for making Albert's final days comfortable and peaceful.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 27, 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory in Hermitage.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 27, 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel following visitation.