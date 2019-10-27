Alan Russell Groves, Sr., McDonald, Ohio

McDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan Russell Groves, Sr., 62, died at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Signature Health Care in Warren.

Alan was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on August 19, 1957, the son of Raymond C. and Margaret L. (Chapman) Groves, Sr. and has lived in this area all his life.

Alan was employed for the Esco Aluminum Company of Girard.

He enjoyed drawing, spending time with his family during the holidays and especially on New Years Day.

Alan is survived by a daughter, Charity (Michael) Robertshaw of Austintown; three grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce Clay, with whom he lived of McDonald, Rebecca DellaPenna of Girard and Lynn Lewis of Niles; two brothers, Ray Groves, Jr., of Youngstown, Fred (Tom) Groves of Barberton and many nieces and nephews.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents; son, Alan Groves, Jr. and two sisters, Susan Paxton and Lorraine Walton.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

The funeral will follow at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

