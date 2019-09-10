Alan L. DeCristoforo, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alan Louie DeCristoforo, 55, of Loraine Avenue, died Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home in New Castle.

He was born July 4, 1964 in New Castle, the son of the late Louie and Mildred (Kopriva) DeCristoforo.

He was married to Marlene S. (Walters) DeCristoforo on June 13, 1987, she survives in New Castle.

Alan was the Spiritual Care Pastor at First United Brethren Church for a number of years.

He enjoyed fishing and watching sports and was an avid Browns fan. He especially loved being a Pastor and sharing the Word with people and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife he is survived by four children, Alan L. DeCristoforo II of New Castle, Michael A. DeCristoforo and his daughter, Madison, of New Castle, Louie A. DeCristoforo and his wife, Kayla, of Warren, Pennsylvania and Allyson M. DeCristoforo of New Castle; one sister, Alana L. Young and her husband, Joe, of New Castle and nieces and nephews, Erika Young, Caitlin Young, Emilie Young, Joseph Young and Jared Young.

Visitation will be held at First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road, New Castle, PA 16101 on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Brethren Church. Pastor Marc Stephenson and Pastor Chuck Jewell will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Parkside Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.