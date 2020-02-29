Alan Joseph Sipos, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alan Joseph Sipos, 78, of Sharon, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 in his home.

Alan was born on December 30, 1941 to Joseph and Margaret (Biro) Sipos in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Army.

Alan worked as a machinist for many companies, retiring from XAlloy.

On May 2, 1980 he married his wife, Arlene Booher Sipos, who survives at home.

He was a member of Grace Chapel Community Church. Alan was a 32nd degree Mason, member of Sharpsville Masonic Lodge 517 and Valley of New Castle Consistory.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching movies. Alan was an avid Sharpsville Blue Devil sports fan and also supported the University of Alabama.

Alan is survived by his loving wife, Arlene; children, Steven and Teena Sipos of Hermitage and Tammy (Frank) Zieminick of Farrell; grandchildren, Jordan Sipos, Haylee Sipos, Robert Zieminick and sister, Gaynell (David) Papay of Hermitage.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Sipos; mother, Margaret Sipos and brother, Richard Sipos.

Friends may call on Tuesday March 3, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

A Masonic Service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Aaron Lego, officiating.

Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.