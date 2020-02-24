Agnes Sue “Berencsi” Williamson, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes Sue “Berencsi” Williamson, 99, passed away peacefully at 6:30 p.m., on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

Agnes was born in Warren, Ohio, on September 15, 1920, the daughter of Andrew and Priscilla (Szinyei) Berencsi, Sr.

She was a 1938 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and a longtime resident of Niles.

Agnes worked for 18 years at the Niles Stanley Works and for 23 years as the accounts payable clerk at Copperweld Steel, where she retired on January 13, 1983.

She was an active member of the Niles First Presbyterian Church, Church Women’s Association, Ferndale Rebekah Lodge and a longtime member and honorary director of the Warren Women’s Bowling Association.

Agnes was a volunteer at the McKinley Memorial Library, a member of the Interfaith Dinner Committee, Mahoning County Cancer Society and served meals at the church for funeral dinners and the Niles Rotary Club.

Agnes is survived by a son, Andrew B. Williamson and his wife, Bea, of Mineral Ridge; five grandchildren, Jenny R. Williamson and Meg Sapp of Ft. Myers, Florida, Amy L. Williamson of Mineral Ridge, Craig A. (Kera) Williamson of Niles and Stefanie (Rob) Krugel; great-grandson, Jeremy Krugel of Youngstown and two sisters, Ida Morton of Leavittsburg and Mary Lou (William) Dade of Southington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo F. Williamson, whom she married on October 26, 1946 and who died on June 19, 1985; a sister, Priscilla Sikora and two brothers, Andrew Berencsi, Jr. and infant, Alex Berencsi.

Calling hours are Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m., with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., at the Niles First Presbyterian Church, with the Reverend Debbie Dockstader, officiating.

Inurnment at Greenhaven Cemetery will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 4 Summit Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.