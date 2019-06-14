Agnes Marie Sarna Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes Marie Sarna passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at St. Anthony Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.



This beautiful lady was born in Youngstown, a daughter of the Frank and Katherine (Schultz) Sarna.



Agnes graduated from Struthers High School and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in St. Petersburg.

Agnes was a loving mother of three, Loretta Robinson, Wayne (Roberta Centofanti) Baum and Rebecca Sue Baum; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Dennis (Janice) Baum and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by three brothers, Frances (Martha) Sarna, Andrew (Wilda) Sarna and James (Mary) Sarna.

Private services for the family will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in St. John Cemetery.

The family would greatly appreciate donations be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America. (lcfamerica.org)



Arrangements are by the Kirila Funeral Home Inc., in Struthers.

Visit www.kirilafh.com to send condolences to the family.