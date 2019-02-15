Agnes Louise Vennitti Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Agnes Louise Vennitti, 93, passed away peacefully and crossed the Bridge on Thursday, February 14 to reunite with her husband, Carl, Sr. She succumbed to the complications of dementia at Community Skilled Nursing Center.

Agnes was born on July 9, 1925 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Tony and Mary (Zelenski) Luksha, who emigrated from Poland to America in 1913.

She was married to Carl, Sr. for 43 years, who preceded her in death in 1987.

After a long career in the family owned Vennitti’s grocery store in Warren, Agnes enjoyed many additional years at the YWCA in Warren.

Agnes enjoyed crocheting and made many beautiful blankets not only for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren but also for others she knew and loved.

Agnes lived most of her life in Southington, Ohio and in her later years spent time residing in Toronto, Ohio with her son, Rev. Thomas Vennitti.

Agnes is survived by her three sons, Reverend Thomas A. of Toronto, Ohio, Carl, Jr. (Micaela) of Warren and David (Laura) of Denver Colorado. Agnes also leaves behind three grandchildren, Luciano (Jennifer), Carlla (Brad) and Giorgio (Kelly) and seven great-grandchildren, Giuliana, Giancarlo and Giorgio (Luciano), Domenik, Daniel and Stella (Carlla) and Vincenzo (Giorgio).

Family and friends may call on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 and Monday, February 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at St. Francis Assisi Church at the corner of Findley and Euclid in Toronto, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 18, 12:00 Noon at the church, with a reception following.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any material contributions be forwarded to St. Joseph Parish, 1225 North River Avenue, Toronto, Ohio 43964.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook, and send condolences to Agnes’s family.

