My Valley Tributes

Agnes Louise Vennitti Obituary

Warren, Ohio - February 14, 2019

By:

Posted: Feb 15, 2019 01:14 PM EST

Updated: Feb 15, 2019 01:14 PM EST

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Agnes Louise Vennitti, 93, passed away peacefully and crossed the Bridge on Thursday, February 14 to reunite with her husband, Carl, Sr. She succumbed to the complications of dementia at Community Skilled Nursing Center.

Agnes was born on July 9, 1925 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Tony and Mary (Zelenski) Luksha, who emigrated from Poland to America in 1913.

She was married to Carl, Sr. for 43 years, who preceded her in death in 1987.

After a long career in the family owned Vennitti’s grocery store in Warren, Agnes enjoyed many additional years at the YWCA in Warren.

Agnes enjoyed crocheting and made many beautiful blankets not only for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren but also for others she knew and loved.

Agnes lived most of her life in Southington, Ohio and in her later years spent time residing in Toronto, Ohio with her son, Rev. Thomas Vennitti.

Agnes is survived by her three sons, Reverend Thomas A. of Toronto, Ohio, Carl, Jr. (Micaela) of Warren and David (Laura) of Denver Colorado. Agnes also leaves behind three grandchildren, Luciano (Jennifer), Carlla (Brad) and Giorgio (Kelly) and seven great-grandchildren, Giuliana, Giancarlo and Giorgio (Luciano), Domenik, Daniel and Stella (Carlla) and Vincenzo (Giorgio).

Family and friends may call on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.  at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 and Monday, February 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at St. Francis Assisi Church at the corner of Findley and Euclid in Toronto, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 18, 12:00 Noon at the church, with a reception following.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any material contributions be forwarded to St. Joseph Parish, 1225 North River Avenue, Toronto, Ohio 43964.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook, and send condolences to Agnes’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 18 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Edward T. Hodos Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edward T. Hodos Obituary

    Farrell, Pennsylvania - February 11, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cheryl A. DeMaria Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cheryl A. DeMaria Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Emory Beal Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Emory Beal Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Richard F. Lowe Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard F. Lowe Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Bob E. Rozycki Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bob E. Rozycki Obituary

    Vienna, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Kenneth L. Smith Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kenneth L. Smith Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Denise Jean Metlicka-Thurston Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Denise Jean Metlicka-Thurston Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - February 7, 2019

    Read More »
  • Peggy J. (Rogers) Bayus Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peggy J. (Rogers) Bayus Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Magdalene M. (Johns) Maslach Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Magdalene M. (Johns) Maslach Obituary

    Coitsville, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Alys Patricia Miles Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alys Patricia Miles Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Bonita Jean James Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bonita Jean James Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - February 8, 2019

    Read More »
  • Phillip Leone Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Phillip Leone Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Darlene Maynard Scarfo Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Darlene Maynard Scarfo Obituary

    Struthers, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Agnes Louise Vennitti Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Agnes Louise Vennitti Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Daniel Albert Toney Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Daniel Albert Toney Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - February 7, 2019

    Read More »
  • Helen M. Arnold Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen M. Arnold Obituary

    New Middletown, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Edward Andrew Farwell Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edward Andrew Farwell Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - February 5, 2019

    Read More »
  • Pamela D. Bennett Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pamela D. Bennett Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers