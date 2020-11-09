Agnes F. Ritzert, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes F. Ritzert, 90, of Ellwood City passed away peacefully, at Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Bumbaco) McKinnon and was born October 9, 1930, in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her son, Michael D. Ritzert and his wife, Janis; daughters, Linda Keller and her husband, Scott, Mary Ann Frampton, Janet Schreffler and her husband, Dale; grandchildren, David Ritzert and his wife, Joyce, Jerry Ritzert and his wife, Laure, Tracy Meanor and her husband, Mark, Tonia Latimer and her husband, Brett, Kevin Ritzert, Britton Frampton and his wife, Gina, Brian Frampton and his wife, April, Heather Badger and Paige Cumberland and was Gigi to numerous great-grandchildren and was also survived by many nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Baby.

Agnes attended Grove City School.

She married the love of her life, Herman Ritzert, on March 28, 1946.

She worked for and retired from Dust Proof. She was a sewing machine operator at the Knitting Mill and was also retired from Pennzoil of New Castle.

Agnes enjoyed swimming with her family, baking, cooking and going to casinos. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family immensely.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Ritzert; sons, William Ritzert and Donald Ritzert; one daughter, Patricia Badger; one sister and three brothers.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be private.

Interment will be in Wurtemberg Cemetery, in Wayne Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donation to Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, Pennsylvania at https://www.concordialm.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Turner Funeral Home located at 6th and Park in Ellwood City.

