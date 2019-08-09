Adrienne Gayle Freeman, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adrienne Gayle Freeman, 68, of 1260 Fourth Street SW, Apt. 104, Warren, departed this life Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 5:08 a.m. at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, following a short illness.

She was born November 11, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Sherman William and Marguerite Miller, Sr.

She was employed with Avalon Inn for two years as an Environmental Specialist, worked for Bicron Saint Cobain as an analyst and St. Joseph Hospital as an LPN.

She was a 1968 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

She enjoyed dancing and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

She leaves to mourn one son, Daron S. Freeman, Warren; one brother, Sherman W. (Twyla) Miller, Jr. of Bedford Heights, Ohio; two sisters, Mrs. Rita (James) Wade of Las Vegas, Nevada and Mrs. Ruth M. (Eugene) Walker of Vienna, Ohio and one grandchild, Dalayah J. Freeman of Warren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home Warren Chapel.

Family will receive friends at 406 Centennial Drive, Vienna, Ohio, the home of her sister, Ruthie Walker.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.