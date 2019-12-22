Adrien S. Brown, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A visitation in honor of Mr. Adrien S. Brown, will be held Saturday, December 28, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral home.

Mr. Brown departed this life December 12, 2019, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Adrien, known to his family and friends as “Loc”” was born November 1, 1977, in Youngstown, a son of Gary and Elizabeth Brown.

He attended Woodrow Wilson High School and was a huge sports fan, especially the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Lakers.

He was currently employed as a floor foreman with TMI INC. in Austintown.

He enjoyed fishing, playing basketball and spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his grandmother, Lorene Hall of Georgia; his mother, Elizabeth Brown; his children, Adrien, Jr., Arion Brown, Heaven Winphrie; his brothers, Charles and Larnell Hall, Dino Brown all of Youngstown; his fiancé, Natashia Thompson of Austintown; his grandchildren, Ameer and Amari Brown of San Diego; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Brown and his grandfathers, William Hall and Presley Hall.

The family would like to send their condolences and prayers to the family of Korey F. Jennings and Jamel Burley.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

