Addie Lee Graham, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Addie Lee Graham, Jr., 89, of 2770 Duke Avenue SE, Warren, departed this life Friday, January 31, 2020 at 4:05 a.m. at his residence, following an extended illness.

He was born January 28, 1931, in Enterprise, Alabama, the son of Addie Lee and Dora Brown Graham, Sr.

He was Owner/Operator of Enterprise Café.

He was of the COGIC faith and enjoyed music, Bible reading, religion and politics.

He leaves to mourn one son, Eddie Lee “Faison” (Tekissa) Graham of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Addie Mae Faison of Warren and Ms. Gail Anette Johnson of Youngstown; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of relations and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 7, 2020 at the St. James Church Of God In Christ at 11:00 a.m. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 215 Hazelwood SE, Warren, the home of his son Eddie Lee Graham.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

