Adam Benedict Brakas Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam Benedict Brakas, age 77, of Chesterland, passed away into eternal life on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his residence of natural causes.

Adam was born on October 19, 1941 in Bad-Doberan, Germany. He was the son of the late Adam John and Genny (Kobylinsky) Brakas.

Adam married the love of his life, Marilyn Joan Nassoiy on June 20, 1964 and she passed away on January 3, 2010.

Adam loved to learn, he had an astonishing 24 years of college education.

He worked as a research scientist in ceramic engineering technology and organic chemistry at BP Research Lab and Technology Management, Inc. He also worked at McDermott Lab.

Memories of Adam will be carried on by his loving family: his two daughters, Yvonne Jeanette Botsis (W.Thomas James) of Newton Falls and Suzanne Denise Brakas (Jack Lardomita) of Chesterland; his sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and Dan Gregory and nieces and nephews of New York; as well as, aunts, uncles and cousins in Canada.

He had a deep interest in following: The Apparitions of The Blessed Mother Mary and her messages To The Children of Medjugorje.

Adam is preceeded in death by his parents and his wife, Marilyn.

Private services will be held at the James Funeral Home and Adam will be laid to rest with his late wife Marilyn and next to his parents in Newton Falls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests prayers for Adam or various donation options available at Medjugorie.org.

