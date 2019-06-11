Ada Mae Young Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street, for Mrs. Ada Mae Young, 93, of Youngstown, who transitioned to her eternal Heavenly home on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Continuing Health Care Solutions with her loving family at her side.

Mrs. Young was born May 18, 1926 in Prattville, Alabama, a daughter of Tillman and Ola Lee Johnson Hamilton.

She was educated in the Prattville/Montgomery Alabama School system.

Ada worked in the janitorial department at Youngstown State University.

She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church under the pastorate of the late Rev. Lonnie K. A. Simon and the now Rev. Kenneth Simon.

She loved her family but more importantly she loved the Lord for He heard her cries.

She leaves to cherish her legacy and memories her daughters, Mary Young Brazzle, Cynthia F. (Floyd) Davis and Janet (Steve) Gardner all of Youngstown; 26 grandchildren; several great and great-great-grandchildren; nieces, Arizetta Holt, Linda Jackson and Elaine Slayton all of Montgomery, Alabama and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence A. of 64 years and who passed away December 27, 2015; her sons, Edward Lee, Lorenzo and Isiah Young; her sister, Mattie M. Williams; a grandson who she helped rear, Michael Lamar Young and a great-grandson, DaVail Bryant, Jr.

The family wishes to give gratitude to the Continuing Health Care Solutions and Crossroads Hospice for their care and concern during Ada’s illness.

Friends may call Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Philllips & Holden Funeral Home.