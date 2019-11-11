Ada Banks Lewis, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Ada Banks Lewis passed peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019, in her apartment, surrounded by her loving family four months after celebrating her 100th birthday.

She was born on June 25, 1919, in Ford City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Olive Banks.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Albert Starr of Ford City and Kenneth Banks of Ford City.

A long-time resident of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Ada met the love of her life, Donald F. Lewis, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, at Thiel College. They soon married and spent 45 loving years together in Greenville.

After the passing of her husband, Ada moved with her daughter to Frisco, Texas, to be near to her two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Ada was the matriarch of our family.

She is survived by her daughter, Dona J. Lewis Luckock of Frisco, Texas; her two grandchildren, Greg Luckock and spouse, Joelle, of Prosper, Texas, Lynele Luckock Fedorczyk and spouse, Chris, of Prosper, Texas and her five great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Luckock, Kierstyn Luckock, Stephen Luckock and spouse, Sloan, Linsey Fedorczyk and Cole Fedorczyk, all of Prosper, Texas.

Ada’s greatest joy was spending time with her family. She had a generous heart and a kind soul. We are forever imprinted by her love. We will never forget her and she will be deeply missed.

A funeral service will be held, Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, with Reverend Philip Chalfant, Presbyterian Minister, officiating.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.