Aaron Michael Simpson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron Michael Simpson, 24 of Warren, Ohio, departed this life on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 7:35 p.m. at Trumbull Memorial Regional Hospital.

He was born April 22, 1995 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Todd Appleberry and Kimberly Simpson Simmons.

He is a 2014 graduate of the Job Core.

Mr. Simpson was employed with Briarfield Nursing Home for 1 year as a STNA.

He was a member of Elim Christian Center and enjoyed music and fashion.

He leaves to mourn one daughter, Miss Avaionna Simpson of Warren; one son, Shaun Simpson of Youngstown; mother, Ms. Kimberly Simmons of Warren; father, Todd Appleberry of Warren; stepfather, Christopher Simmons of Warren; one sister, Ms. Shannon Simpson of Warren; six half-sisters, Ms. Chelse Appleberry, Ms. Terri Appleberry, Ms. Jessica Appleberry, Ms. Jean Appleberry, Ms. Candy Appleberry-Ship and Ms. Ashly Appleberry; fiancé, Ms. Jada Sisco of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Tyler Scott Simpson.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Elim Christian Center.

Family will receive friends at 2707 Hamilton Street, South West, 44485 in Warren.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.