A. Elizabeth “Libby” Aubel, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A. Elizabeth “Libby” Aubel, age 94, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

She was born in Milledgeville, Georgia on July 20, 1925 to Leon and Bessie (Ward) Grimes.

Libby was a graduate of Milledgeville High School and had volunteered at the U.S.O during WWII.

She was a homemaker and member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, Greenville, where she was a long time member of the ladies guild, made and sold chicken pot pies for the church and volunteered in many numerous church activities.

Her other interests included, bowling in a local league, swimming, playing cards, long walks in Riverside Park, was an avid gardener and loved dogs.

On November 1943 she married Robert L. Aubel, he passed away in May 1983.

Libby is survived by two sons, David Aubel and his wife, Donna, of Palm Coast, Florida and Wade Aubel of Irving, Texas; a daughter, Karen Bosnic of Silver Spring, Maryland; seven grandchildren, Kevin, Lisa, Beth, Derek, Michelle, Jason and Robert and five great-grandchildren, Brianna, Nick, Brandon, Greg and Owen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Rueith Lewis and five siblings.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns, a private family funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, with Rev. June Boutwell, Pastor of Zion’s United Church of Christ, Greenville, officiating.

The service on Saturday will be available to the public via live stream on this obituary page.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.