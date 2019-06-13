Pamela Michelle Brazin Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Michelle Brazin, age 60, of Newton Falls, surrounded by her family, was welcomed into the arms of her loving Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born on November 9, 1958 in Portland, Oregon the daughter of Michael Julian Minsky and Patricia Lee (Kohl) Minsky.

While working as a flight attendant for Mark Air, Alaska, Pamela met the love of her life, Mitchell Steven Brazin and they married on December 22, 1990. Mitch and Pam had an adventurous beginning; Pam accompanied Mitch on Guided Alaskan Big Game Hunts, they commercial fished on the Bering Sea and Yukon River and trained their Iditarod sled dogs. They have enjoyed 28 1/2 years of marriage together.

Pam and Mitch moved their family from Two Rivers, Alaska, to Newton Falls in 1993.

She worked as an expediter for The Cadle Company in Newton Falls for the last 20 years.

Pam enjoyed her flowers, reading, feeding her birds, classic movies and listening to music but her true passion was for her children and grandchildren.

If you ever met Pam, you immediately fell in love with her; she had a tender heart and infectious spirit. She was a true friend and confidant and just a phone call away for anyone who needed her. She would brighten any room with her presence and playful sass. Her love of life was shown through her love to dance, laugh and her genuine kindness.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mitchell S. Brazin of Newton Falls; her father, Michael (Kathi) Minsky of Las Vegas, Nevada; her mother, Patricia L. Minsky of Anchorage, Alaska; three daughters, Nicole Kermec and her companion, William Cammack, of Boardman, Ohio, Amy Leffel of Anchorage, Alaska and Addison and Noble Hicks II of Leetonia, Ohio; one son, Matthew Brazin and his companion, Destinee Hutson, of Newton Falls, one brother, Jimmy (Melinda) Minsky of Anchorage, Alaska and five grandchildren, Austin, Brody, Jesse, Caleb and Amelia.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Cremation will follow the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

