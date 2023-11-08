Our beloved Mr. Pepé passed away peacefully on November 7, 2023, surrounded by the caring professionals at Crago veterinary clinic. We witnessed a most unique and unconditional love from a little guy who was always the center of attention. He was a faithful and loving companion providing limitless joy and laughter to Mom throughout her retirement. Kisses and cuddles to you and tickles to the pink belly too! Pepé, your love and companionship will forever remain unmatched. Until we meet again, we will remember and love you always.

Brothers, Mark and Rey.