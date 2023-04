My precious Zeus passed away peacefully on April 14, 2023.

In July 2009, I was blessed with meeting one of the best companions anyone could ask for. He was a funny, extremely handsome, hilarious and crazy best friend who loved his Papa, stuffed animals, barking at squirrels and the neighbors.

Thank you for being such a loving friend and I know you are resting in peace.

You’re always in my heart. Love, Mama