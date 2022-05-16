MyValleyPets – On May 4, 2022, our family lost a loyal friend, companion and guardian, one that we are eternally grateful to have had. Titan was a Great Dane and was the best family pet we could’ve asked for.

After many years of love and loyalty, Titan passed surrounded by everyone that loved him. We know that we will see Titan again but until then, we have cherished memories to warm our hearts and souls. We love you