MyValleyPets – On Friday, May 6, 2022, Heaven gained the most precious baby boy. Smokey was the most loving and cuddly kitty in this world and loved his little girl so much. You were the love of her life and she was yours. You were the most perfect addition to our family. There will always be the most special place for you in our hearts. Until we meet again and cross the Rainbow Bridge together, we love you and will miss you always Smokey.

–Love, Liv, Mia and Brayden