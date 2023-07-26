The world became a little dimmer on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Sir Winston Bartholomew, the Duke of Macklin Manor, affectionately known as Winnie, valiantly crossed the Rainbow Bridge after protecting one of his family members from an unprovoked attack by a Rottweiler.

He came to the Macklin household during the Covid 19 shutdown. It was as if he knew this was where he needed to be. While his family saved him from a life on the streets at the end, he gave his life to save them. Winnie is an example of a hero. No greater love than this, than a man/canine would lay down their own life for a friend.

He was a contributing writer for Mahoning Matters and was preparing to launch his own canine advice communication brand interrupted by his untimely passing.

Besides the Macklin Household, he leaves to cherish precious memories with his nephew, Boss, who is another family canine companion and a host of friends from his social media platform community. He also appreciates the love shared by his special friends, Gia DeAscentis, Joy Cutright, Shelia Mays and Mark Finamore. His antics, charm and infectious personality made him a popular social influencer.

Sir Winston would encourage others to consider providing forever homes for rescue animals. He often would attest that he was blessed to be transformed from a pauper into a prince.

Winnie would be honored if material gifts and memorial tributes could be shared with two of his favorite nonprofit charities to help both felines and canines. He had fondness for the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee and Busters Brigade, P.O. Box 4050, Austintown OH 44515 or VENMO@bustersbrigade.

The Macklin family wishes to express appreciation for the outpouring of love and support from our amazing communities- both local and online, the staffs of MedVet Animal Hospital, Becker Angel’s Rest Pet Cremation & Funeral Services, J. E. Washington Funeral Services, Pawsitivity Grooming Spa and Aspen Hill for the compassionate services rendered.