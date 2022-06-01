MyValleyPets – Our most loved and cherished pet Sam crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Friday, May 20, 2022. This marks the end of nine wonderful and laughter filled years with the best dog a family could dream of having. Sam became part of our family in 2013. Sam was loyal, loving, protective and we were lucky to have spent so much time with him. Thank you for your years of friendship and love. You will always be remembered

– The Hartman Family