MyValleyPets – Othello was born September 22, 2018. He was a sweet, social, playful boy, who was so loved by his human owner, Anthony.

Othello also adored Anthony. He was always very happy and funny to watch play, and will be missed forever.

His animal family members – Mr. Kitty, Batgirl, Pino, and Kristoff will also miss him greatly. They have been looking for him and wondering where he went. He was too young to die – only six months old, but F.I.P. took his life and he crossed the Rainbow Bridge to eternity.​

We know that Jesus has a nice place in heaven where he went.

We will love and miss you forever, sweet Othello.

Until we meet again,

The Marini Family