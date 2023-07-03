Our beloved Nikki, 14 years old, crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Thursday June 29, 2023. Just a year later from losing her fur brother Buddy.

We rescued Nikki from the pound when she was a year old. She was a little spitfire. She loved to run and play ball, she was a squirrel chaser and loved to go for her walks. She will truly be missed!

Nikki was proceeded in death by her fur sister Brandy who passed in 2019, and her brother Buddy who passed in 2022.

Nikki we will always love and miss you!

Love the Beckett Family, Mom, Dad, Dustin, Austin and your fur siblings, Phoenix and shadow also your fur friends Harley and Charlie.

Until we meet again ❤️