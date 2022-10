Our precious Georgie passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

We were blessed with meeting one of the best fur-babies anyone could ask for. He was the best brother to our foster kittens. He loved kittens, his ball, food and everyone he met. Thank you for being such a lovable fur-son. We know you are in Heaven with your mom, Kathy.



You are always in our hearts

– Love, Mom Samantha, Brother Zack and Dad Rich