Our sweet Emily Elizabeth went peacefully to Heaven on October 10, 2022 at 7 am.

In November 2017, we were blessed that she chose our home to come to with the other feral cats. She was an extremely loving, beautiful, special girl who loved water fountains, sunny windows, and her toys. She even tolerated foster puppies.

Thank you for choosing us as your forever family Emmy. We know you are enjoying a relaxing, sunny spot in Heaven now.



You are always in our hearts-Love, Mom Samantha, Brother Zack and Dad Rich