MyValleyPets – Our most loved and cherished pet Dexter crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

This marks the end of twelve and a half wonderful and laughter filled years with the best dog a family could dream of having.

Dexter was born on September 29, 2009 and was adopted into our family in December of 2009.

Dexter was loyal, loving, protective, and we were lucky to have spent so much time with him. Thank you for your years of friendship and love. You will always be remembered and missed greatly by the Duffy Family.