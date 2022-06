MyValleyPets – On May 24, 2022, our family lost a loyal friend, companion, and guardian, one that we are eternally grateful to have had. Comet was a Turkish Van cat and was the best family pet we could’ve asked for. Comet passed surrounded by everyone that loved him. We know that we will see Comet again but until then, we have cherished memories to warm our hearts and souls.



You will be missed by Kelsey, Mom, Sweetie and Midnight