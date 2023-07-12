Our sweet Chloe passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

We fell in love with her while she was sleeping with her little tongue hanging out at the bottom of a pile of puppies- a habit she had even as an adult. We adopted Chloe on March 3, 2011 from Club Pet.

Chloe brought joy and love to our family when we needed it the most. She was always full of energy, ready to play or get her belly rubbed and back scratched. Chloe was smart, sweet, energetic and loving. She loved to play ball and rope, especially with Daddy, and greet the neighbors. She grew to love her vat brother, Ollie.

Chloe, thank you for loving us and being the best dog. You will always be in our hearts.

Love,

Daddy, Mommy, Katie and Cassie.