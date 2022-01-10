MyValleyPets – There are no words to express how much you are loved and missed by all of us right now. Especially your special favorite girl.

You became part of the family the day your fur mommy gave birth to you on 5-22-09. You were a very special baby that we needed to keep you. It’s hard to explain why you were special to us. You learned how to listen, to play, to protect yourself and us, and most of all how to love and you did just that. You gave us all lots of love. As you grew into our family your life shined with love and happiness. You always had a happy look on your face. We knew we made you a happy boy with our love and happiness, that we shined along with you. Remembering you will be through some memories.​

Like the time your special favorite girl was sick, you laid beside her and pretending you were sick too. Daddy and I got the biggest kick out of that. We just smiled and laughed. You always lifted our spirits when we were down, sick or sad. Especially when we lost Shaggy. You gave us comfort and lots of love letting us know everything will be okay. Even your fur mommy who started to miss Shaggy so much, you brought her spirits up letting her know how much you needed her and so did we. You brought her back to reality and you did that for all of us. We are going to miss all the things we did together. Especially the Holidays. It won’t be or feel the same without you. Just know how much we all loved you. In the 11 years we had together, the love, happiness you gave all of us.

You will never, ever be forgotten. You are so loved and missed by everyone who loves you, especially you special favorite girl. She will never forget you. She loved you so much and misses you so. You are so loved and will be sadly missed by all of us.

R.I.P. our precious baby boy Chance. You were our baby Boo. Our easiest hello but our hardest good-bye. You will never be forgotten. God got a good Angel when he took you on 4-17-20. You maybe gone but you will live in our hearts forever. You left your paw prints on all of our hearts. We love and miss you so much buddy. Run free with Shaggy at the Rainbow Bridge.