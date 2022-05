MyValleyPets – Our precious Cassian passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

On June 11, 2021, we were blessed with meeting one of the best companions anyone could ask for. He was a crazy best friend who loved playing with sticks and his sister, Amelia.

Thank you for being such a loving friend and we know you are resting in peace. You’re always in our hearts.

Love, Makayla and Amelia.