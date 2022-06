MyValleyPets – Our precious Callie passed away peacefully on May 26, 2022. On June 14, 2020, we were blessed with meeting one of the best companions anyone could ask for. She was a playful best friend who loved cuddling in bed with her mommy and sneaking around the house. Thank you for being such a loving friend and we know you are resting in peace.

You’re always in our hearts. Love, Clair and Family