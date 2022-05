MyValleyPets – Our beloved buddy, 12 years old, crossed the rainbow Bridge on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

We rescued Buddy off the streets 11 years ago. He fit right in with our family. Buddy always had a smile on his face and was very vocal. When he would greet you, right away he would lay down and show you his belly, and want it rubbed. Buddy loved going for walks and swimming with his fur family.

Buddy is preceded in death by his fur sister, Brandy who passed away in 2019.

Buddy, we will always love you and miss you.



Love: The Beckett Family: Mom, Dad, Dustin, Austin and fur siblings, Nikki, Phoenix and Shadow. Until we meet again ❤️