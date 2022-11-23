It is with great sadness that we announce that Brutus “The Beefcakes” Briceland, of Brookfield, Ohio, crossed over into the great hereafter on Thursday, November 22, 2022, while at home and under hospice care provided by his family, following a period of declining health. He was almost 13.

Brutus was born February 5, 2010, in Masury, Ohio, the largest pup in a liter of 5.

He greeted and provided comfort to grieving families while working at the family business, Briceland Funeral Service. He actually received treats from families for his service of comfort.

In his spare time, he loved taking car rides, eating lots of ice cream, traveling, and hiking. He visited 16 different states in his travels. However, one of his all-time favorite places was Block Island, off the coast of Rhode Island. He was quite the celebrity there, as people would call him by name when we went into various restaurants. Furthermore, he absolutely loved hiking at Moraine & McConnell’s Mill State Parks in Pennsylvania. Of course, each hike there was followed by an ice cream treat at Shmily’s.

Brutus was a good boy who blessed everyone he met. He had a pure heart and loved unconditionally. Bru had a strange fascination with “Moo Cows” and felt that every animal he met should love him as much as he loved them. In addition, Brutus liked to go to the “Cat House” aka Grandma’s to visit. He liked eating Mexican food, wedding soup, pizza crust, and Brudurgers (special hamburgers made just for him), just to name a few.

He will be sorely missed by his hooman parents, Daniel & Kristin Briceland; his fur brother, Tyrone; and his extended hooman family & many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his fur sister, Brownie.

A private service was held for his family. He was laid to rest with his woobie, Monk-Monk, and his blue blankey.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Rd., Vienna, Ohio 44473.

A special heartfelt thank you is being extended to Dr. Kelley Kilar & her staff at Village Green Veterinary Service; Mark Green & his staff at Green’s Floral; our son Eli; Grandma Sue, & our neighbors Brent & Liz; for their love and support during this time of sadness.

Run free Bru Bru… show off your moves with your new legs. Blaze that eternal trail for us and we look forward to seeing you on the other side! Say “Hi” to Brownie and Bad Grampie.