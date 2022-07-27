Bailey Louise Ray, 8, of Grove City, Pennsylvania, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 due to heart complications. Her loss has completely devastated and saddened her family.

Bailey was born July 22, 2013.

She is survived by her father, Braden Ray; her mother, Lauryn Ray and her two siblings, Sky and Tundra Ray.

Bailey was the protective but bossy big sister of her siblings. She enjoyed being the watch dog of the home. Bailey loved rough housing and playing with her dad. She found purpose in providing comfort and snuggles to her mom. Bailey enjoyed going to the dog park to graze and play with her siblings, as well as family hikes.

Bailey’s life on earth wasn’t long enough. Her parents are both shocked and devastated, however, her family knows she has enjoyed her first heavenly birthday (9th earthly) with her Grandpa Bruce and find comfort in knowing they are together.

–The Ray Family