MyValleyPets – Our loving, loyal and handsome AxelRod passed Tuesday May 24, 2022. He was the sweetest dog we ever met while being very protective of his family. We were so blessed to have him for 12.5 years. Thank you for all your love. Miss and love you forever. Rest In Peace sweet baby.

Love, Mama, Papa, Grandma, Nitro, Moose and kitties.