Best personalized dog gifts

Which personalized dog gift is best?
What’s cuter than getting your pup a present? Getting your dog a gift that is one of a kind, personalized just for them. Dog lovers love to dote on their furry best friends and personalized toys, gear or even snacks can feel like just the ticket to making a dog’s gift feel twice as special.
Best personalized dog toys
Harley’s Bark Shop Starbarks Coffee Personalized Dog Toy
This plush flannel squeaking toy looks like a “Starbarks” to-go coffee cup. It says “Fetch Roasted” on the bottom and can be personalized with your dog’s name on top. It comes in three sizes and is recommended for minimal to mild chewers.
Sold by Etsy
ChalkTalk Sports Personalized Printed Tennis Ball
This bright yellow tennis ball featuring a dog’s silhouette can be customized with “[Name]’s Ball” printed in black letters above it. The ball is designed as a keepsake but fully functional if you don’t mind the imagery getting a little roughed up over time.
Sold by Amazon
OakPo Paper Co. Customized Dog Toy with Squeaker
Everything about this bone-shaped plush squeaky toy is customizable, from the fabric to the color to whether it features knotted ropes on the sides. Your dog’s name can be printed in clear, large letters across the front in just about any thread color. The toy comes in four sizes.
Sold by Etsy
Cordav LLC Personalized Dog Toy Gift
This dog toy is about 6.25 inches long and made from real beef bone. Your dog’s name can be engraved across the front in large capital letters.
Sold by Etsy
Best personalized dog accessories
CustomCraftNook Personalized Dog Bandana
Available in three standard sizes with six font choices, this black-and-red flannel bandana is the perfect fall or winter accessory for any pup. It’s handmade of 100% cotton, and custom sizes are available upon request.
Sold by Etsy
Loving Wings Designs Personalized Pet Dog ID Tag
Here is a beautifully engraved dog tag featuring 16 font and picture styles from which to choose, from unique floral designs to standard paw prints. The tag is 1 inch in diameter and comes in silver, rose gold or gold-toned stainless steel.
Sold by Etsy
Three Spoiled Dogs Monogram Corduroy Bow Tie
This handmade corduroy bow tie features the first letter of your dog’s name embroidered on one side. It comes in several sizes, ten colors, 16 font choices and includes an elastic attachment which makes it easy to put on most collars.
Sold by Etsy
TagPup Personalized Dog Collar with Laser Engraved Metal Buckle
This handmade collar is about 1 inch wide and available in several sizes as well as three lovely canvas cotton patterns. The buckle closure is laser-engraved with your dog’s name and has room to include a phone number. The buckle comes in black-, gold- or silver-toned metal.
Sold by Etsy
Best personalized dog snacks and treats
Love Enzo Dog Treats Custom Gotcha Day + Birthday Vegan Dog Treats
Celebrate your dog’s birthday or “gotcha day” with these vegan dog treats. Each package comes with two birthday cake-shaped treats, two bone-shaped treats and six small heart-shaped treats with your dog’s name printed across the top.
Sold by Etsy
My Best Friend Bakery Mini Dog Cupcakes
These mini dog cupcakes serve about six dogs and are customized with dog-safe fudge and sprinkles in a custom color scheme of your choosing. Each cupcake has a frosted dog bone-shaped treat on top.
Sold by Etsy
My Best Friend Bakery Dog Birthday Cake
This festively frosted 4-inch dog cake serves about four dogs and comes in peanut butter or carob-fudge flavors. It can be customized with holiday colors and read “Happy Birthday” across the top along with your dog’s name in frosting.
Sold by Etsy
Best personalized dog clothing
Frisco Personalized Dog & Cat Basic Hoodie
This breathable polyester pullover hoodie comes in six sizes and four colors. It’s machine washable and can be customized to display your dog’s name embroidered across the back in one of two fonts.
Sold by Chewy
DG Custom Graphics Custom Personalized Dog Booties
This set comes with four faux leather and fleece booties in pink or brown. There are several sizes offered and your dog’s name is printed across the closure on the front paw boots. You can even include customized artwork.
Sold by Etsy
Littlearth NFL Personalized Stretch Dog & Cat Jersey
This personalized football jersey is 100% polyester and features your pet’s name printed across the back. The jersey is stretchy and there are over 30 team logos and colors offered so your dog can help support your favorite team. Hand-wash only. It’s recommended you size up as this item runs a little small.
Sold by Chewy
Knit My Gift Luxury Personalized Dog Jumper
This cotton and acrylic knitted sweater has a fun geometric pattern and is personalized with your dog’s name across the back. It comes in five sizes, three color schemes and is machine washable.
Sold by Etsy
Best personalized dog gear
Go Go Cute Puppy Custom Personalized Embroidered Dog Leash
Available in nine colors and two lengths, this nylon leash is embroidered with your dog’s name in just about any thread color. You can even choose to include a phone number with your dog’s name just in case your pup runs off during a walk.
Sold by Etsy
Mollie Brown Art Personalized Retractable Dog Lead
This black 16-foot retractable leash features your dog’s name printed alongside a sweet paw-print graphic. There are 10 fonts and 10 background colors. This leash is recommended for small to medium-sized dogs, not larger breeds.
Sold by Etsy
BoboCollar Personalized Step in Dog Harness
This jewel-green step-in harness comes in four sizes and features a black, silver, rose gold or gold buckle engraved with your dog’s name. A matching collar, leash, bow tie and poop bag are all available at additional cost.
Sold by Etsy
Mobile Dog Gear Personalized Airline Approved Dog Carrier Bag
This 17-inch by 11-inch polyester dog carrier comes in gray or blue and displays your dog’s name across one side. The carrier has plenty of storage and comes with collapsible bowls and food containers so you can feed your pup easily even as you travel. It is recommended for pets up to 15 pounds.
Sold by Chewy
Best personalized dog furniture and décor
Custom Catch Personalized Dog Mat
Available in purple, gray, maroon, blue and beige, this soft polyester-fleece cushion comes in three sizes with your dog’s name printed across the top. It’s machine washable and fits nicely in a crate or loose on the floor to provide your pup with a snuggly place to curl up.
Sold by Amazon
Pet Artist Collapsible Dog Toy Storage Basket
This foldable 14.5-inch by 9-inch basket fits all your dog’s toys and has their name printed across the edge. It has two sturdy handles with a 100% polyester interior. Wipe clean only.
Sold by Amazon
Groove This Woodshop Personalized Raised Dog Bowl Stand
This raised wooden dog bowl stand comes with two stainless-steel bowls and features your dog’s name printed across the front. The stand comes in four sizes and six colors and is easy to clean. Both bowls are dishwasher-safe.
Sold by Amazon
