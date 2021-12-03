Consider switching to dog-friendly de-icing salt in and around your home to avoid paw irritation. To help battle against winter dryness, regularly apply moisturizer or balm to your dog’s paws, as well.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which dog shoes for snow are best?

Just like humans, dogs venturing out into wintry weather need proper protection from the elements, especially when it comes to their paws. Snow, ice and salt, in addition to the cold temperatures and dry air, can all cause damage to a sensitive and vital part of their body.

Dog snow boots provide comfort and protection. These Ultra Paws Dog Boots are a top choice for their comprehensive coverage and durability. The best dog shoes for snow will match your dog’s lifestyle and grant owners both convenience and peace of mind.

What to know before you buy dog shoes for snow

Why do dogs need shoes for snow?

Cold temperatures and snowy ground can dry out a dog’s sensitive paws, leading to uncomfortable or even painful cracks and chapping. Additionally, salt on the sidewalk or street can contribute to irritation and dryness. In winter, there is also the danger of walking through chemicals that may be leftover from street cleaning or other de-icing methods. Lastly, just like humans, dogs can slip on ice and hurt themselves without proper traction, which is a particular concern for older dogs.

Dog boots protect against all these potential dangers. They offer warmth, stability and preventive action against dryness.

Size

A proper fit is necessary for the shoe to function effectively. Shoes that are too tight can be uncomfortable and create a negative association with walking. They may also cause damage to pads or nails. However, too loose or big shoes may slip and come off or let in snow, salt and cold air.

Most companies have sizing and fit guides detailing essential measurements. To effectively measure your dog’s feet, you can use a flexible tape measure for an exact number or trace the outline of your dog’s paw on a piece of paper and then take time to measure afterward.

Material

Dog boots typically comprise a couple of different materials but should be waterproof to prevent discomfort.

A nylon or neoprene body is breathable, durable and flexible. Meanwhile, the bottom portion should be made of PVC or rubber to allow for traction and comfort. It should be somewhat sturdy, so the dog has stability when moving and flexibility and the paw isn’t cramped.

Some options are entirely rubber. These are ideal for shorter outings in the snow and not ideal for long-term usage, but they come at a lower price. Some higher-end options may be lined with fleece for added warmth. Other options made for rough terrain may feature reinforced soles to avoid puncturing.

What to look for in quality dog shoes for snow

All-weather protection

Some dog boots that protect against winter weather may also be suitable for use throughout the year. These are breathable options that keep paws safe in various environments, including rocky terrain, hot pavement and icy sidewalks. These will feature a strong, durable sole as well as a light, flexible body.

Closure mechanism

Take note of how the show goes on and secures in place. Most shoes have a combination of zippers and hook-and-loop closures. Zippers are secure, but it’s important not to catch any hair or fur in them when closing up. Straps are useful as they are adjustable. Those with a simple elastic cuff at the top may be easy to put on when new but can start to wear out over time and fall.

How much you can expect to spend on dog shoes for snow

Dog shoes for snow may cost anywhere from $10-$30, depending on material and versatility.

Dog shoes for snow FAQ

How do I put on a dog shoe?

A. Putting on dog shoes can take time and requires lots of patience by both the owner and the dog. The dog’s paw must be fully in the shoe so that their nails come close to the front of the boot but aren’t pressed against it. Most options require a closure that’s slightly higher up on the ankle. The boot must fit snugly so that it doesn’t fall and allow snow to come in. When walking in the dark or heavy snow, a boot that’s slipped off can be easy to lose. You may want to reward your dog with treats during the first few times putting on boots.

How do I know if the boots are working effectively?

A. The first time your dog wears a dog shoe, they may feel awkward and move oddly. It’s advised to test out the boots inside briefly before venturing outside for the first trip. After use, check your dog’s paws for any irritation. A poor-fitting shoe may allow snow or salt within; a shoe that’s too tight may irritate.

What are the best dog shoes for snow to buy?

Top dog shoes for snow

Ultra Paws Dog Boots

What you need to know: This is a quality set of boots that offers comprehensive protection and sturdy traction when moving in the snow.

What you’ll love: Its made of durable, waterproof nylon, has a strong bottom that resists penetration and skidding, features two closure straps on the ankle and the breathable construction suitable for summer.

What you should consider: This option is pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top dog shoes for snow for the money

PawZ Waterproof Dog Boots

What you need to know: This popular, value set of dog boots is ideal for quick and convenient walks in the snow.

What you’ll love: The pack of 12 reusable rubber boots are easy to put on, offer protection from ice, snow and salt and each size comes in a different color.

What you should consider: They do not protect against extreme cold, and the elastic closure wears down over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Kurgo Blaze Dog Shoes

What you need to know: These high-quality shoes are for adventurous dogs in need of all-year protection.

What you’ll love: They are comfortable, breathable and durable shoes designed for snow, heat and rocky terrain. They feature a double-strap closure and include reflective strips.

What you should consider: This option is expensive and takes time to put on and off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.