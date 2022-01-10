MyValleyPets – There are no words to express how much you meant to us and how much your passing has left a big void in our lives. You were the best dog and companion a family could ever ask for. You made our lives happy and complete. Life without you is so sad and empty. You were loved and cherished by your human and doggie family.

We will miss you spinning around in circles and doing “couch laps” when you were excited and happy. We will miss you bouncing the ball off your nose and fetching tennis balls. We will miss everything about you. You gave us so many happy memories. Our lives were blessed to have you in them.

We love you Arrow and always will.