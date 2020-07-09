Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Mahoning Co. agency unveils plan to help small businesses in the area
Video
Top Stories
Trumbull County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
Top Stories
Roundabout project closer to coming full circle in Hermitage
Video
Humane agents with Animal Charity of Ohio busy checking on overheated animals
No leads on man who vanished from Belmont Ave. in Liberty without a trace
Video
Planning ahead: Cleveland Indians release 2021 schedule
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Jobs
Community
July 4 fireworks and events
Summer Events
Academic Excellence
Local online religious services
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 5
Closings and delays
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Mercer County PPP Loans
Sorry, but your browser does not support frames.
Trending on WKBN.com
No leads on man who vanished from Belmont Ave. in Liberty without a trace
Video
Weather
Police investigating suspected murder-suicide in Youngstown involving 2 family members
Video
Boardman teen learns sentence for online threats made toward law enforcement
Live Stream