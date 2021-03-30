Youngstown urgent care prioritizes ‘whole’ health to meet patient needs

It comes down to de-stigmatizing mental health illnesses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Urgent care needs are evolving and one facility in Youngstown is keeping up with the changes.

Bios Wellness Urgent Care takes a look at a patient’s ‘whole’ self: physically and mentally.

Services offered at Bios Wellness include acute care/physical ailments, including COVID-19 testing, mental health and substance abuse resources.

For the professionals that work there, it comes down to de-stigmatizing mental illnesses.

“When you come in, we’re not going to treat you like you have a mental health disorder, we are going to treat you like a human being and ask you what need and make sure you get the services that are appropriate for your needs,” said Executive Director Karen Kocis.

They take the time with each patient to ensure they are comfortable speaking up about their concerns.

“I always tell people, I’m a mom, I’m a person. You know, don’t be afraid to tell me what’s going on, be honest with me,” said PA Miquita Hosey. “I like to have that aspect as if we’re not patient/client, more so like ‘I’m one of you’.”

Bios Wellness offers both in-person and Telehealth visits. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information visit their website or call (330) 754-3217.

Bios Wellness Urgent Care is located at 238 S. Meridian Road. Suite B in Youngstown.