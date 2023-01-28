YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Sunday, the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra is taking you on a journey through “Classical Exploration” with the works of Strauss, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Joseph Haydn, and Antonin Dvorak.

The show features guest conductor Alberto Bade along with guest artist Brian Neal. Bade serves as Director of Orchestral Studies at Miami Dade College while Neal serves as Director of Instrumental Studies. Both have collaborated in the past and even won an Emmy together.

Through music, listeners will be told the story of Don Juan, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Danse Nègre and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9. Neal will join YSO for Haydn’s “Trumpet Concerto in E Flat”.

‘Classical Explorations’ is Sunday January 29th at Stambaugh Auditorium. The show starts at 2:30 p.m. For tickets, call (330) 259-9651 and visit www.YoungstownSymphony.com.