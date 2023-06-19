YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a big week in town with the anticipation of a summer season full of music and entertainment as The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater at Wean Park kicks off its 2023 season.

The season starts Wednesday, June 21 with a bang as REO Speedwagon and special guest Levon.

The very next day, on June 22, is country music act Parker McCollum.

Organizers say the excitement is abundant as tickets are already almost sold out for several upcoming shows. They’re expecting big crowds and a busy summer with the season that includes The Doobie Brothers, The Steve Miller Band, Rick Springfield and Kid Rock on July 29.

“Every year, we have another season at the amp where we’re able to get bigger and bigger acts,” said Phoebe Breckenridge, the director of marketing for JAC Management Group and JAC Live. “These first couple of shows, specifically REO, Parker and The Doobie Brothers, are almost sold out. If you need tickets, you definitely want to hustle to do so. We’re expecting record crowds for Kid Rock as well and Panerathon and everything else we’ve got going on.”

As part of the Premier Bank Community Event Series, concertgoers can head to Wean Park for “America the Beautiful,” a free concert on June 27 by The United States Army Field Band. Also part of the series is the free “Party on the Lawn” on July 7 with live music by Larry Elefante.

On July 8, Youngstown Wine and Jazz will perform.

And as always, security and safety are top of mind.

“All of our venues are very secure,” said Jared Laczko, marketing and sales associate with JAC management. “We have plenty of security for all of it.”

For more information on the season, to buy tickets, and for a list of policies and procedures, visit TheYoungstownFoundationAmp.com.