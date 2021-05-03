Where to shop to support local business for Mother’s Day

See where you can shop and eat locally to celebrate all moms

Shopping

Dineen’s Jewelry and Gifts

Dineen’s offers a wishlist system that allows people to come into the store and pick out items to put on a list. This makes it easy for their friends or significant other to pick out the perfect gift.

Birthstone necklace

Mom’s Little Vase

Ringholders

Mariana necklaces

You can find a great gift for your sweetheart at any budget.

Dineen’s Jewelry and Gifts is located at 822 North State Street in Girard.

Aebischer’s Jewelry

Aebischer’s Jewelry in Poland has been in the Mahoning Valley for 92 years, selling a variety of jewelry and watches.

The store offers a variety of items at different price points, so you can find something beautiful at any budget. Some pieces start as low as $28.

One Hot Cookie

One Hot Cookie has a variety of treats that can satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.

You can pick up something in store, however you can ship goodies nationwide. See their menu online for details.





Optimal Health and Wellness

The staff at Optimal Health and Wellness knows that it is now more important than ever to begin the journey to living a healthier lifestyle.

They offer everything from pain-free laser hair removal and various, state-of-the-art facials. They also offer a variety of IV drips and injections.

Salt Sensations

Get mom a massage or a salt lamp to take relaxation home.

At Salt Sensations in Boardman, you can find various services, all with a focus centered around salt therapy.

N2 by DaVill

Want to get mom a pretty cake? Or maybe an ice cream date? Head to N2 by DaVill for a beautiful creation.

Restaurants

Antone’s Kitchen

At Antone’s there are many options of food. Some best-sellers include cavatelli and meatballs and their fried cheese.

Need to feed more than just a family? Antone’s offers catering all year long.

You can also get mom a gift card to Antone’s.

Antone’s in Boardman is located at 1419 Boardman Canfield Road and the Howland location is at 1913 Niles Cortland Road.

Cafe 422

Café 422 in Warren and Boardman is a great place to take your mom for Mother’s Day.

To make a reservation or to order catering, you can call the Warren location at (330) 369-2422 or the Boardman location at (330) 629-2422.

Café 422 is located in Warren at 4422 Youngstown Road SE., and in Boardman at 8586 South Ave.

Forty10 Bar & Grille

Forty10 Bar & Grille is having a special Mother’s Day brunch. Reservations are highly recommended.

To make a reservation, call (330) 967-4400.

On Mother’s Day, their regular menu will not be available.

Forty10 is located at 4010 Boardman-Canfield Road in Canfield.

Station Square

Take mom out for lunch or dinner to have a taste of award-winning Italian cuisine at Station Square in Liberty. Call (330) 759-8802 to make reservations.

Station Square is located at 4250 Belmont Ave. in Liberty.

Thelma’s Sports Nook

Thelma’s Sports Nook is having a Mother’s Day Buffet from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

To book a reservation, call (724) 962-7493.

Thelma’s is located at 285 E. High Street in Sharpsville, Pa.