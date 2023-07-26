WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some local residents have the chance to take advantage of healthcare services Thursday.

“Wellness on Wheels” mobile care unit will visit the Elms Apartment Complex on Plaza Avenue in Warren behind the Warren Plaza.

The vehicle has visited each ward in the city, offering health screenings. It’s part of the Warren City Health District’s effort to expand access to healthcare for Warren residents.

Residents will also have the opportunity to express their needs directly to the on-site providers, so the Health District can plan future expansion of services.

“Wellness on Wheels” is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at The Elms Apartment Complex, located at 2325 Plaza Avenue in Warren. For more information, call (330) 841-2596.