Valley restaurants open for Christmas holiday

(WKBN) – Due to the ongoing pandemic, many are making changes to their holiday plans in order to stay safe and healthy this season.
With less people gathering and more staying home for the holidays, it is a good time to support local restaurants that have faced a challenging year.
There are a handful of local restaurants that will remain open for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or both.
Here is a list of places that will be open for take-out and/or dine in for the holiday:
Mahoning County
Antone’s Kitchen – Boardman
Hours: Christmas Eve catering (delivery or pickup)
1419 Boardman-Canfield Rd.
(330) 965-0333
Online catering order form
Belleria – Struthers
Hours: Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
1010 Youngstown-Poland Rd.
(330)-755-4667
Special Holiday Menu
Café 422 – Boardman
Hours: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
8586 South Ave.
(330) 629-2422
Call by the end of Dec. 23 to place Christmas dinner orders for pick up Christmas Eve before 3 p.m. Holiday baskets available for purchase, must call ahead to place order. Call to make dine-in reservations.
Carchedi’s cafe
Hours: Christmas Eve 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
30 E Water St.
(330) 536-6077
Open for dine-in and takeout
Inner Circle Pizza – Canfield
Hours: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.
6579 Ironwood Blvd.
(330) 533-7575
Place your Christmas Eve orders early! Call ahead to place order for pick-up
Italian Village
Hours: Christmas Eve advanced order pick-up
440 Boardman-Poland Rd.
(330) 758-0000
Included with the Holiday features: One gallon of fresh made wedding soup for only $20 (originally $25). Advanced ordering required.
Special Holiday Menu
Landmark Restaurant – Austintown
Hours: Christmas Eve 7 a.m. – noon
109 Meridian Rd.
(330) 792-1667
Open for breakfast and donuts
Landmark Restaurant – Boardman
Hours: Christmas Eve 7:30 a.m. – noon
7424 Market Street
(330) 965-6199
Open for dine-in or takeout
Magic Tree Pub
Hours: Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
7463 South Ave.
(330) 629-23667
Open for dine-in, take-out and delivery via GrubHub
Main Moon Chinese Restaurant
Hours: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
423 E Main Street
(330) 533-8989
Mocha House – Boardman
Hours: Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
7141 Tiffany Blvd.
(330) 965-0890
Order food or pick up gift cards for last minute gifts. Open for dine-in, takeout or curbside pickup.
Mocha House – Youngstown
Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
120 East Boardman St.
(330) 951-0070
Call ahead to place your special catering/baked goods.
Post Office Pub
Hours: Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
3821 Main Street, Mineral Ridge
(330) 349-0440
Open for dine-in, takeout and delivery via DoorDash.
Scacchetti’s Ironwood Grille
Hours: Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 2p.m.
6580 Ironwood Blvd.
(330) 967-4800
Open for gift card sales and cocktails only.
Sunrise Inn of Warren
Hours: Christmas Eve 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
510 E Market St.
(330) 392-5176
Place Christmas Eve takeout orders by the end of the day Dec. 23. Regular menu and holiday specials available. Curbside pick-up available, request when ordering.
Holiday Specials
Tebo’s Caribbean Cuisine
Hours: Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
4150 Market St.
(234) 228-8132
Christmas special: Buy one, get one half off entrees (excluding oxtail and daily specials). Not available for online order, must call in to order.
The Falcon Grille
Hours: Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
39 N. Canfield-Niles Rd.
(330) 793-3819
Open for dine-in, carryout or delivery via GrubHub or DoorDash.
Trumbull County
Antone’s Kitchen – Howland
Hours: Christmas Eve catering pick-up and delivery
1913 Niles-Cortland Rd.
(234) 830-0050
Online catering order form
Café 422 – Warren
Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
4422 Youngstown Rd.
(330) 369-2422
Call by the end of Dec. 23 to place Christmas dinner orders for pick up Christmas Eve before 3 p.m. Holiday baskets are also available, must call ahead to order. Call to make dine-in reservations.
Howland Bean
Hours: Christmas Eve 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
8024 E Market St.
(234) 223-2389
Matanin’s Eagle Grille and Tavern
Hours: Christmas Eve 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Christmas Day (pre-ordered dinner pickup only) 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
29 N Main St.
(330) 534-7990
Mocha House – Warren
Hours: Christmas Eve, pick up catering by 5 p.m.
(330) 392-3020
467 High St. NE
Special Holiday Menu
Pitt Boss BBQ And Gamers Lounge
Hours: Christmas Eve 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
2077 Elm Road NE
(330) 469-6929
Open for dine-in or takeout.
Raptis Family Restaurant
Hours: Christmas Eve 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1939 Niles-Cortland Rd.
(330) 856-3237
Yankee Kitchen – Vienna
Hours: Christmas Eve 5 a.m. – 5 p.m.
484 Youngstown-Kingsville Rd.
(330) 394-1116
Columbiana County
Casa Steak, Seafood & Smokehouse
Hours: Christmas Eve closing at 6 p.m.
42087 OH-154
(330) 420-0161
Open for dine-in or takeout
Mercer County
Combine Brothers
Hours: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
2376 S Hermitage Rd.
(724) 983-1057
Open for carryout only.
Holiday specials
DiLorenzo’s Specialty Deli and Bakery
Hours: Christmas Eve 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
30 E Shenango St.
(724) 962-7880
Pick up quarts of wedding soup, limited supply.
Holiday specials
Greenville Junction
Hours: Christmas Eve 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
36 Hadley Rd.
(724) 588-1550
Call to place your Christmas Meal to-go orders.
Holiday specials
Keg Bar and Grille
Hours: Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Christmas Day 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.
1499 E State St.
(724) 347-2757
Open for takeout and patio dining.
Marco’s Pizza – Sharon
Hours: Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Christmas Day 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
1140 E. State Street
(724) 981-2826
Offering carry out or delivery
Nittany Pub & Grille
Hours: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
1208 Hall Ave.
(724) 346-9072
Takeout only. Call ahead to place Christmas Eve order.
Christmas Eve Menu
Pizza’s By Marchelloni
Hours: Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
390 N Buhl Farm Dr.
(724) 342-2411
Delivery and takeout only.
Thelma’s Sports Nook
Hours: Christmas Eve 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
285 E High St.
(724) 962-7493 or (724) 456-7468
Patio dining and takeout only.
Holiday family style meals menu
