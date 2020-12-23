Valley restaurants open for Christmas holiday

Credit: With love of photography/Moment/GettyImages

There are a handful of locally owned restaurants that will remain open for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or both

(WKBN) – Due to the ongoing pandemic, many are making changes to their holiday plans in order to stay safe and healthy this season.

With less people gathering and more staying home for the holidays, it is a good time to support local restaurants that have faced a challenging year.

There are a handful of local restaurants that will remain open for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or both.

Here is a list of places that will be open for take-out and/or dine in for the holiday:

Click here to submit a restaurant that is open Christmas Eve, Christmas day or both that is not already on the list.

Mahoning County

Antone’s Kitchen – Boardman

Hours: Christmas Eve catering (delivery or pickup)

1419 Boardman-Canfield Rd.

(330) 965-0333

Online catering order form

Belleria – Struthers

Hours: Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1010 Youngstown-Poland Rd.

(330)-755-4667

Special Holiday Menu

Café 422 – Boardman

Hours: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

8586 South Ave.

(330) 629-2422

Call by the end of Dec. 23 to place Christmas dinner orders for pick up Christmas Eve before 3 p.m. Holiday baskets available for purchase, must call ahead to place order. Call to make dine-in reservations.

Carchedi’s cafe

Hours: Christmas Eve 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

30 E Water St.

(330) 536-6077

Open for dine-in and takeout

Inner Circle Pizza – Canfield

Hours: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

6579 Ironwood Blvd.

(330) 533-7575

Place your Christmas Eve orders early! Call ahead to place order for pick-up

Italian Village

Hours: Christmas Eve advanced order pick-up

440 Boardman-Poland Rd.

(330) 758-0000

Included with the Holiday features: One gallon of fresh made wedding soup for only $20 (originally $25). Advanced ordering required.

Special Holiday Menu

Landmark Restaurant – Austintown

Hours: Christmas Eve 7 a.m. – noon

109 Meridian Rd.

(330) 792-1667

Open for breakfast and donuts

Landmark Restaurant – Boardman

Hours: Christmas Eve 7:30 a.m. – noon

7424 Market Street

(330) 965-6199

Open for dine-in or takeout

Magic Tree Pub

Hours: Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

7463 South Ave.

(330) 629-23667

Open for dine-in, take-out and delivery via GrubHub

Main Moon Chinese Restaurant

Hours: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

423 E Main Street

(330) 533-8989

Mocha House – Boardman

Hours: Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

7141 Tiffany Blvd.

(330) 965-0890

Order food or pick up gift cards for last minute gifts. Open for dine-in, takeout or curbside pickup.

Mocha House – Youngstown

Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

120 East Boardman St.

(330) 951-0070

Call ahead to place your special catering/baked goods.

Post Office Pub

Hours: Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

3821 Main Street, Mineral Ridge

(330) 349-0440

Open for dine-in, takeout and delivery via DoorDash.

Scacchetti’s Ironwood Grille

Hours: Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 2p.m.

6580 Ironwood Blvd.

(330) 967-4800

Open for gift card sales and cocktails only.

Sunrise Inn of Warren

Hours: Christmas Eve 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

510 E Market St.

(330) 392-5176

Place Christmas Eve takeout orders by the end of the day Dec. 23. Regular menu and holiday specials available. Curbside pick-up available, request when ordering.

Holiday Specials

Tebo’s Caribbean Cuisine

Hours: Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

4150 Market St.

(234) 228-8132

Christmas special: Buy one, get one half off entrees (excluding oxtail and daily specials). Not available for online order, must call in to order.

The Falcon Grille

Hours: Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

39 N. Canfield-Niles Rd.

(330) 793-3819

Open for dine-in, carryout or delivery via GrubHub or DoorDash.

Trumbull County

Antone’s Kitchen – Howland

Hours: Christmas Eve catering pick-up and delivery

1913 Niles-Cortland Rd.

(234) 830-0050

Online catering order form

Café 422 – Warren

Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

4422 Youngstown Rd.

(330) 369-2422

Call by the end of Dec. 23 to place Christmas dinner orders for pick up Christmas Eve before 3 p.m. Holiday baskets are also available, must call ahead to order. Call to make dine-in reservations.

Howland Bean

Hours: Christmas Eve 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

8024 E Market St.

(234) 223-2389

Matanin’s Eagle Grille and Tavern

Hours: Christmas Eve 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Christmas Day (pre-ordered dinner pickup only) 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

29 N Main St.

(330) 534-7990

Mocha House – Warren

Hours: Christmas Eve, pick up catering by 5 p.m.

(330) 392-3020

467 High St. NE

Special Holiday Menu

Pitt Boss BBQ And Gamers Lounge

Hours: Christmas Eve 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

2077 Elm Road NE

(330) 469-6929

Open for dine-in or takeout.

Raptis Family Restaurant

Hours: Christmas Eve 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1939 Niles-Cortland Rd.

(330) 856-3237

Yankee Kitchen – Vienna

Hours: Christmas Eve 5 a.m. – 5 p.m.

484 Youngstown-Kingsville Rd.

(330) 394-1116

Columbiana County

Casa Steak, Seafood & Smokehouse

Hours: Christmas Eve closing at 6 p.m.

42087 OH-154

(330) 420-0161

Open for dine-in or takeout

Mercer County

Combine Brothers

Hours: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

2376 S Hermitage Rd.

(724) 983-1057

Open for carryout only.

Holiday specials

DiLorenzo’s Specialty Deli and Bakery

Hours: Christmas Eve 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

30 E Shenango St.

(724) 962-7880

Pick up quarts of wedding soup, limited supply.

Holiday specials

Greenville Junction

Hours: Christmas Eve 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

36 Hadley Rd.

(724) 588-1550

Call to place your Christmas Meal to-go orders.

Holiday specials

Keg Bar and Grille

Hours: Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Christmas Day 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

1499 E State St.

(724) 347-2757

Open for takeout and patio dining.

Marco’s Pizza – Sharon

Hours: Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Christmas Day 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

1140 E. State Street

(724) 981-2826

Offering carry out or delivery

Nittany Pub & Grille

Hours: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1208 Hall Ave.

(724) 346-9072

Takeout only. Call ahead to place Christmas Eve order.

Christmas Eve Menu

Pizza’s By Marchelloni

Hours: Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

390 N Buhl Farm Dr.

(724) 342-2411

Delivery and takeout only.

Thelma’s Sports Nook

Hours: Christmas Eve 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

285 E High St.

(724) 962-7493 or (724) 456-7468

Patio dining and takeout only.

Holiday family style meals menu